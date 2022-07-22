Hyderabad-based techie becomes first Telugu man to document 1,000 avian species

Published Date - 11:04 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Sangareddy: In a rare achievement, a Hyderabad-based wildlife photographer documented 1,000 bird species out of 1,350 birds identified in India thus becoming the first ever Telugu man to cross the milestone. The seasoned birder Sriram Reddy is only the 25th man in India to record so many bird species on Indian soil. During a birding trip to Ladakh, Sriram had captured a White-browed tit-warbler at Diskit near Ladakh on July 3 to cross a rare milesetone.

Leading the pack, well-known birder Shashank Dalvi has documented 1,240 bird species out of 1,350 recorded in India.

Sriram Reddy, a Software Engineer by profession based in Hyderabad, had toured 22 States in India just for documenting the birds. As of Thursday, Sriram had captured 1,013 bird species. The Software Engineer, who started his birding journey in 2015, had achieved the feat seven years after he developed a passion for the avians. Sriram was in news recently for recording 400 bird species on Telangana soil. He was the first man to capture 400 bird species. Sriram has extended his record to 408 bird species out of 442 recorded species in Telangana. En route his journey, Sriram identified more than 20 new bird species in Telangana State. During his last seven years of his birding, Sriram also identified 378 bird species out of 470 documented in Andhra Pradesh as well.

Pursuing his passion to watch and photograph bird species across the globe, Sriram also toured Vietnam and the United States of America. He photographed 107 and 69 bird species respectively in these two countries. Including the bird species spotted in India, his global count of photographed bird species was put at 1,107. Speaking to Telangana Today, Sriram, a native of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, has said that he will tour all the States and United territories in India to record as many bird species as possible. Sriram further said that he would also love to tour the African and South American countries to watch the birds and wildlife in the future. He said that he wanted to explore the unexplored places in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh besides guiding the young bird lovers to visit these places. With his rare record, Sriram, a member of Hyderabad Birding Pals, had won the praise from members of the group. Ashish Kumar Pradhan, Sriram’s birding partner from Odisha, had also recorded 1,000 bird species when they both were on a birding trip to Ladakh. Sriram had achieved the feat when he captured the White-browed tit-warbler at Diskit in Ladakh.