Hyderabad-based ‘The Flipside Workspace’ offers tailored life skills education for neurodiverse youth

The program not only addresses a significant gap in the education system but also empowers individuals with confidence and a sense of community.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 June 2024, 04:05 PM

Hyderabad: As awareness around autism and neurodiversity eventually gains momentum across the country, Hyderabad-based ‘The Flipside Workspace’ offers a one-of-its-kind initiative tailored to teach life skills to neurodiverse young adults, especially those with moderate autism.

The program not only addresses a significant gap in the education system but also empowers individuals with confidence and a sense of community.

The curriculum goes beyond conventional education by emphasizing skills such as financial literacy, time management, culinary empowerment, urban exploration, and effective communication through real-life scenarios.

For instance, time management is taught collaboratively using personalized schedules and technology tools like alarms and apps. Students master essential financial literacy concepts at their own pace and apply these skills practically. Grocery shopping lessons include personalized budgeting, helping students understand the balance between needs and wants.

The program also encourages students to celebrate each other’s milestones, such as birthdays, by incorporating gift-giving into their financial literacy lessons.

“We don’t just teach life skills; we cultivate an environment where friendships blossom. These connections are integral to our students’ happiness and contribute to their overall growth and resilience,” states Urmila Hemmadi, the founder of ‘The Flipside Workspace’.

Beyond classroom settings, students engage in practical outings utilizing city metro and map navigation, as well as ride-sharing apps, to enhance their independence and confidence. The curriculum also prioritizes effective communication, featuring exercises aimed at improving public speaking abilities and role-playing scenarios that mirror real-life situations.

In a country where the embrace of inclusivity is on the rise, The Flipside Workspace seeks to be a community centre where neurodiverse youth can thrive, setting a new standard in life skills education.