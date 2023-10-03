Hyderabad: Basthi Dawakhana opens at Tarnaka

Specialist consultation will also be available through telemedicine service.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:58 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Hyderabad: A newly established Basthi Dawakhana was launched in Tarnaka on Tuesday. Deputy Speaker Padma Rao Goud along with Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilata Shobhan Reddy inaugurated the clinic along with two other amenities in the area.

Located opposite Vaishali Apartments at Nagarjunanagar under Secunderabad constituency, the Basthi Dwakhana will provide all basic health services including consultation, medicines, and lab diagnosis. Specialist consultation will also be available through telemedicine service.

Along with the Basthi Dawakhana, the two also inaugurated a much-need CC road where the Sunday market is held. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 22 lakh, it will make commuting easy for the locals. A park renovated at an estimated cost of Rs 25 lakh in Nagarjunanagar Colony was also thrown open to the public.