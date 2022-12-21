Hyderabad: Benz car driver rams bike after argument, kills woman, injures her husband

11:06 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a woman was killed while her husband is battling for life, after a Mercedes Benz car driver hit their vehicle after an argument at Raidurgam on Sunday night, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the victim Mariya Meer (25) of Erragadda had gone to Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge along with her husband Syed Saifuddin and two other acquaintances, Syed Minhaj and Syed Misbah on two motorcycles. The couple got married around two years ago and has an eight month old baby.

After visiting the cable bridge they were proceeding towards Gachibowli for dinner through a water logged spot when a Benz car driver splashed through the water.

“The water stained their clothes and Saif and others chased and stopped the car and picked up an argument with the car driver. Later, they all left the place. However, minutes later, the car driver who was reportedly following the bikes rammed his vehicle into the bike on which Saif and Mariya were going. Both of them fell on the road and sustained serious injuries,” said Raidurgam Inspector, M Mahesh.

The injured were rushed to hospital where Mariya died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday night. The police had registered a case under Section 302 (murder) and 307 (murder attempt) and are investigating.

The police had identified the vehicle later with the help of feed of the surveillance cameras and took the driver into custody. The police are verifying if the car driver was drunk at the time of the incident.