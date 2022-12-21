| Hyderabad Six Year Old Boy Dies In Wall Collapse In Kachiguda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:04 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Hyderabad: A six year-old boy was killed when a wall collapsed at a construction site in Kachiguda on Wednesday.

According to the police, the boy Dinesh Singh along with a relative Radhika (5) was playing when a wall of at the construction site fell on them.

“Both were injured with Dinesh dying on the spot. Radhika too sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital for treatment,” said Kachiguda Inspector, N Rama Laxmana Raju.

A case was registered against the owner of the building Sandeep and was taken into custody.