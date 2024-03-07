Hyderabad: Bhagyanagar Gas Limited announces reduction in CNG prices from midnight today

The CNG price now offers savings of approx 42 per cent over petrol and approx 32 per cent over diesel across Hyderabad, Kakinada and Vijayawada

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 March 2024, 09:33 PM

Hyderabad: Bhagyanagar Gas Limited (BGL), which operates city gas distribution in cities Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Kakinada, has announced a substantial reduction in CNG prices from Rs 93 kg to Rs 90.50 kg effective from midnight of March 7.

The CNG price now offers savings of approx 42 per cent over petrol and approx 32 per cent over diesel across Hyderabad, Kakinada and Vijayawada.

Also Read Hyderabad edging towards drinking water crisis!

This shows BGL’s commitment to promote environmentally friendly transportation options, a press release said adding that by offering CNG at a more affordable price, BGL aims to encourage more owners/drivers to switch to cleaner fuels, reducing both carbon footprint and fuel costs.