Hyderabad edging towards drinking water crisis!

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 7 March 2024, 07:26 PM

Due to the onset of summer, the demand for the water tankers has increased in Hyderabad. Photo: Surya Sridhar.

Hyderabad: After years of consistent water supply, particularly during the summers, Hyderabad seems to be edging towards a drinking water crisis.

With depleting levels in the reservoirs which are the principle water source for the city and mediocre groundwater levels due to inadequate rainwater harvesting, the upcoming months of summer are bound to be challenging.

Although few localities experienced water shortages in the past, the overall supply in the city used to be sufficient. However, this time around, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) seems to be less prepared, which is showcased in not just the delayed water tanker deliveries, but also their increased bookings in the first place.

Multiple residential colonies in Hyderabad, especially those in close proximity to the IT corridor, are complaining about unreliable municipal water supply and tanker delivery. In some areas, while there is a regular water supply, the pressure is too low to fulfill their requirements.

As per officials, HMWS&SB is currently supplying 565 million gallons per day (MGD) in Hyderabad, and an additional 50 MGD will be needed in the upcoming months.

Currently, there are 70 freshwater filling stations in the city run by the Water Board and the wait time in some areas to get a water tanker is as long as five days. With that, many are turning to private utility suppliers at the cost of burning a hole in their pockets.

“There is an increase in demand, but not very significant yet as it’s just early March. But there will be a lot of orders for water tankers in April and May,” said the owner of a water tanker business in Katedan.

One 5,000-liter tanker is priced anywhere between Rs 600 to Rs 2,000. If the filling station is far away from the delivery location, extra charges are collected. Some suppliers also decline an order if a residence is located in a narrow lane.

While Water Board officials are preparing division-level plans and conducting regular checks at the filling stations to ensure minimal disruption of water supply, the situation has already worsened in multiple locations like Manikonda, Addagutta, Kukatpally, Jeedimetla, and others.