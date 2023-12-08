Hyderabad: Bhima Jewels announces winners of Dubai trip

In the draw at Bhima Jewels Kukatpally branch, the winner, Bodapati Padma was selected by Dr. Yadhava Getha

Hyderabad: Bhima Jewels has announced winners of the Dubai trip at branch-level draw as part of its 99th anniversary celebrations.

In the draw at Bhima Jewels Kukatpally branch, the winner, Bodapati Padma was selected by Dr. Yadhava Getha. The branch in-charge Mr. Dasoju Narenjaneya Chary was also present.

At Chandanagar branch, the winner, T. Venkataramana was selected by Naga Shankar, Managing Director of Turbo Engineering Services. At Bhima Jewels Somajiguda branch, the winner, P. Lalitha was selected by Ameer Jani, Retired Air Force Administrative officer.

In the draw at Bhima Jewels AS Rao Nagar branch, the winner, Cenigaram Srikanth was selected by N. Purna Chander Reddy, Managing Director of Xenia Hospital. At Tirupati branch, the winner, Jahnavi Padmavati was selected by N. Rajani, Assistant Professor of Sri Padmavati Mahila University.

The bumper lucky draw for a trip to Paris as part of the celebrations will take place at the end of this month at MG Road, Ernakulam showroom.