Hyderabad: Big C announces attractive offers for Ugadi

The Big C is extending up to 51 per cent discount on branded accessories besides giving benefits up to Rs.39,000 on purchase of iPhones

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 April 2024, 08:37 PM

Big C MD M Balu Chowdary

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Ugadi festival, Big C has announced attractive offers for customers with up to 7.5 per cent instant discount on purchase of mobiles, smart TVs or laptops and air conditioners, and the amount can be paid for one year. It is also extending two years mobile protection worth up to Rs.8,000.

The Big C is extending up to 51 per cent discount on branded accessories besides giving benefits up to Rs.39,000 on purchase of iPhones, a press release said. Customers will receive a cash back up to Rs.10,000 on purchase of Samsung mobiles, and an instant cashback up to Rs.7,000 on purchase of Vivo mobiles.

Big C founder and CMD M Balu said customers will also get an assured gift on mobile purchase and facility to buy mobiles, smart TVs, laptops and air conditioners on easy installments without interest and zero down payment.