Hyderabad: Bigg Boss fame Shanmukh, his brother detained by police in drugs case

Their involvement in drugs came to light when the police as part of a cheating case booked by a woman against Shanmukh's brother Sampath, went to question him in their house at Puppalguda.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 February 2024, 02:11 PM

Hyderabad: YouTuber and Bigg Boss Telugu fame Shanmukh Jaswant Kandregula is embroiled in yet another controversy. Shanmukh along with his elder brother Vinay Sampath have been detained by the Narsingi police in a drug case on Thursday. Their involvement in drugs came to light when the police as part of a cheating case booked by a woman against Shanmukh’s brother Sampath, went to question him in their house at Puppalguda.

The victim alleged that while Shanmukh cheated her by promising role in short films, his brother cheated and sexually violated on promise of marriage. Police went to Shanmukh’ s house and while searching the house, recovered about 20 grams of marijuana. It is learnt that both the brother often smoked marijuana in the flat. The police detained both of them and are interrogating them. It is learnt that both were arrested in different cases. Earlier, Shanmukh was arrested in a hit and run case in Jubilee Hills.