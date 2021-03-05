Police mull notices for YouTuber Shanmukh

The TikTok star was caught after he allegedly drove his car rashly and rammed into two cars and two bikes, injuring a person on Road No 10 in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police have taken a serious note of YouTuber and actor Shanmukh Jaswanth’s failure to attend counselling after being caught drunk driving. They are contemplating a legal notice against him.

The TikTok star was caught after he allegedly drove his car rashly and rammed into two cars and two bikes, injuring a person on Road No 10 in Jubilee Hills last week. Police said the actor, who was proceeding towards Madhapur, was drunk and his BAC level was found to be 170 mg/100ml.

He was arrested and released on station bail, on a condition to appear for the counselling session the next day along with his parents. However, he had failed to do so and not given any valid reason yet, police said.

