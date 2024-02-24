Hyderabad: Police issue notice to YouTuber Shanmukh in drug case

The officials also said the report on the drug test taken by Shanmukh will be out in about ten days time and necessary action would be taken based on the outcome of the report

Hyderabad: The Narsingi police have issued a notice under 41 CrPC to YouTuber and former Bigg Boss Telugu S5 runner-up Shanmukh Jaswanth to appear for questioning in connection with the drug case booked against him.

Meanwhile, officials said the report on the drug test taken by Shanmukh will be out in about ten days time and necessary action would be taken based on the outcome of the report.

Shanmukh Jaswanth found himself in legal trouble after being caught with cannabis. The incident unfolded when police visited his residence to apprehend his brother Sampath Vinay following a complaint filed by a woman. During the search, the police seized 16 grams of marijuana in Shanmukh’s possession, leading to his arrest alongside his brother.

Shanmukh gained fame through his work in short films and garnered further recognition with the web series “Software Developer” and “Surya.” This is not the first time Shanmukh has been in the spotlight for legal issues, as he was previously involved in a car accident in Jubilee Hills.