Hyderabad: Bike rider dies after crashing into open car door

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:33 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A car driver opened the door of his four-wheeler in a negligent manner, thus hitting a man who was riding a bike at ECIL on Monday. The man on the two-wheeler, who crashed into the car door, sustained grievous injuries and died.

P.Suresh (55), a private employee was proceeding on bike towards A.S.Rao Nagar, when the driver of the car parked on the roadside without checking the vehicles coming from behind and opened the vehicle door.

Suresh, who missed to notice it, collided with the car door and fell on the road and died. The Kushaiguda police booked a case of negligence and car driver was arrested.