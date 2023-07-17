Hyderabad: Former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav’s son booked

The Hussaini Alam police booked a case for attempt to murder, criminal trespass and other sections against General Secretary of Indian Youth Congress, Arvind Kumar Yadav on Monday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:23 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Arvind Kumar Yadav

Hyderabad: The Hussaini Alam police booked a case for attempt to murder, criminal trespass and other sections against General Secretary of Indian Youth Congress, Arvind Kumar Yadav, who is also the son of former Congress MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, on Monday.

Police said Arvind Kumar Yadav picked up a fight with Prakash Yadav and Madhukar Yadav, both relatives and residents of Golla Kidki in Hussainialam over parking space.

During the heated argument, Arvind alias Tillu, grabbed a beer bottle and attacked Madhukar’s relative Srikanth Yadav. After the locals intervened, Arvind left the place, but again returned with his supporters including Gopal, Naresh, Mohsin and others and beat Madhukar, in addition to damaging the house. They allegedly abused and assaulted a woman in the house who tried to intervene.

Before leaving, they also robbed the residents of gold ornaments, police said.

Based on Madhukar’s complaint, a case of rioting, trespass, attempt to murder and other sections were booked.