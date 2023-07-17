Hyderabad: Case booked against Chikoti Praveen for possessing firearms without licence

Hyderabad: The Chatrinaka police on Monday booked a case under various sections of law against casino organiser Chikoti Praveen and three of his private security guards for allegedly possessing firearms without valid licence or related documents.

On Sunday, three private security guards who work for Praveen including Surender Naik, Rajesh and Ramesh Goud were taken into custody when they came to the Simhavahini Mahankali temple at Lal Darwaza carrying weapons, to offer prayers around afternoon.

The policemen who were present there noticed them and enquired. As their responses were suspicious and on knowing they were private security guards, they were immediately taken into custody.

Police sources said on verifying the documents including weapon license and permission, reason for possessing firearm among others, it was found they had no valid documents.

A case for cheating, Arms Act and other sections were booked and the three private security men were arrested. They were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.