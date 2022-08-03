Hyderabad: Bizman Chikkoti Praveen lodges defamation complaint

Hyderabad: Businessman Chikkoti Praveen, who is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case, has lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad Cybercrime wing alleging that some persons were defaming him on social media.

In the complaint lodged on Wednesday, Praveen alleged that some persons had created fake social media accounts on his name and were posting defamatory and false information from these accounts.

He requested the police to initiate action against those posting comments and defaming him. The police have registered a case and are investigating.