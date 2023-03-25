KTR exposes BJP Telangana unit’s double standards

BJP leaders should protest before the Prime Minister’s residence in New Delhi for failing to fill up 16 lakh vacancies in different departments, said KT Rama Rao

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao speaking at the Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Rangareddy.

Rangareddy: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday exposed the double standards of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s State unit, pointing out that Bandi Sanjay and his supporters were trying to whip up public sentiment by staging dharnas for jobs even when the State government was conducting a mass recruitment drive, and at the same time, keeping quiet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise to offer two crore jobs a year.

The Centre had not filled up even 18 lakh vacancies in the last eight and a half years, instead leading public sector undertakings were being shut to benefit different corporate companies. After the BSNL and the Vizag Steel Plant, attempts were being made to sell the Singareni Collieries as well. Amidst all these schemes, people were not only losing jobs but reservations for the SC/ ST and BC communities too were being abolished, he said.

“BJP leaders should protest before the Prime Minister’s residence in New Delhi for failing to fill up 16 lakh vacancies in different departments,” he said, also pointing out that no other State could match Telangana in terms of issuing recruitment notifications. In fact, apart from notifications, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had also ensured 95 per cent reservations to local youth in government jobs, he said.

Speaking at the Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha here, the Minister said unlike the BJP government, which neglected the welfare of people, the BRS government was according to priority for welfare of all sections. Under Arogya Lakshmi, assistance was being extended to a new born girl child and under Kalyana Lakshmi, assistance was being offered to perform marriages. Now, under Gruha Lakshmi, financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh would soon be extended to each beneficiary to construct houses in their own plots.

“There is not a single village without a Lord Hanuman temple. Similarly, there is not a single household in Telangana that has not benefited from the BRS government’s welfare and development programmes,” Rama Rao said.

KTR to lay foundation for Foxconn unit at Kongara Kalan in May

Electronics major Foxconn is setting up its unit at Kongara Kalan and the foundation for the unit will be laid in May, IT Minister KT Rama Rao said here on Saturday.

This one unit would lead to generation of one lakh direct and indirect jobs and the entire area would undergo a major metamorphosis. This apart, the Pharma City was coming up at Mucherla, he said.

“I appeal to the youth to study well, get degrees and acquire skills for seeking jobs in these units,” he said, adding that there was demand for more industrial units to be set up at Yacharam and other neighbouring villages. The State government was initiating all measures to draw more investments and set up more industries, he said.