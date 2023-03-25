Focus on preparations, we will handle conspiracies, KTR tells youth

KT Rama Rao urged job aspirants not to get distracted by conspiracies of opposition parties to sabotage the mass recruitment drive

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Reassuring the youth of the State that the BRS government would conduct the TSPSC recruitment examinations that were cancelled without delay, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao urged job aspirants not to get distracted by conspiracies of opposition parties to sabotage the mass recruitment drive.

After the question papers were leaked, the TSPSC had cancelled the examinations in the better interest of the candidates. A comprehensive investigation was on into the issue and none of the culprits would be spared.

However, conspiracies were being hatched to sabotage the entire recruitment exercise by opposition parties, which were trying hard to derive political mileage from the issue, he said, pointing out that the BJP State unit had earlier said that recruitment notifications were a ploy by the BRS government to distance the youth from the saffron party.

“Be wary of these conspiracies. The BRS government has set up reading rooms, coaching centres and libraries. You focus on exam preparations and we will take care of these plots,” Rama Rao said at the Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha at Pedda Amberpet here on Saturday.