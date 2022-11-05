Hyderabad: BJP party workers detained at Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: Several workers of the BJP were detained at Banjara Hills Road No 12 when they tried to stage a protest on Saturday.

The BJP workers gathered near the ICCC Police Building at Road No 12 to protest alleging failure of police in initiating action against the TRS party workers who allegedly attacked them at Yousufguda last week.

As soon as the BJP workers arrived near the ICCC building the police bundled them into a bus and shifted them to Banjara Hills police station.

The Banjara Hills police had already booked two cases against the TRS party and BJP party workers following trouble at Yousufguda last week.