Soon, CCTV cameras to be must in all school buses in Telangana

By Yuvraj Akula Published: Published Date - 12:10 AM, Thu - 3 November 22

The School Education Department is also likely to make GPS compulsory in school buses

Hyderabad: Taking students’ safety and security as of paramount importance, the School Education department will soon make CCTV cameras in all school buses, particularly those operated by private schools, in the State mandatory. The school managements’ must install CCTV cameras and digital video recorder in the front and rear ends of the bus.

Apart from CCTVs, the GPS is also likely to be made compulsory in the school buses. This system will allow the parents and the school authorities to track the location of the bus in real-time. A proposal to this effect has been sent to the State government and an order is expected to be issued shortly.

Both the School Education and Transport departments will oversee the implementation in schools including the ones affiliated to the SSC, CBSE, ICSE etc.

In addition to safety and security measures, the department has drawn plans to upload details of the private schools affiliated to different boards on its website. The details will include whether or not the school is affiliated to any board, if yes, till which class, additional classes, if any and address of the school.

There are 12,000 private schools functioning across the State with close to 30 lakh student enrollment. The move to put up school details in the public domain will enable parents and students to ascertain whether a school has received recognition from the government and affiliation from the school board concerned.

This comes as during a recent probe into the alleged sexual assault on a four-year-old girl by a school principal’s driver in the school in Banjara Hills, the School Education department found that the school had permission only till Class V but was running classes for the Class VI and VII as well besides CBSE syllabus was introduced without permission.

As it was a clear deviation from the rules, the State government has instructed the School Education department to take appropriate action against the school management.