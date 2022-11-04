| Mercure Hyderabad Kcp Is All Set To Kick Off Its Annual Cake Mixing Ritual

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:28 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Hyderabad: Hotel Mercure Hyderabad KCP in Banjara Hills will host a cake-cutting ceremony at 4 pm on Saturday, November 5, at the Terrace, Rooftop Lounge.

Cake-mixing is a lot of fun because it is often done in large quantities. People from all walks of life gather to welcome the joy of Christmas and celebrate it with the Christian community. It’s a traditional activity that dates back to the 17th century.

Cake-mixing is a traditional winter holiday ritual that begins a few months before Christmas and is said to bring good fortune and joy. It’s a unique way to kick off the holiday season.