Hyderabad: Blood cancer conquerors meet held at Yashoda Hospital

Yashoda Hospital conducted a blood cancer survivor’s meet in which conquerors shared their success stories with patients

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Mon - 6 March 23

Blood cancer survivors during a meet at Yashoda Hospitals Somajiguda

Hyderabad: To raise awareness on blood cancer and its treatment modalities, Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda on Monday conducted a blood cancer survivor’s meet in which conquerors shared their success stories with patients who are undergoing treatment.

The participants shared their journey during the treatment, including the type of blood cancer they had, the treatments they underwent, and challenges they faced along the way.

The conquerors also discussed the importance of early detection and the role that a strong support system and experts in the field played in their recovery.

“Sharing success stories can be a powerful tool in raising awareness about blood cancer and inspiring others who are going through a similar experience to stay hopeful and continue fighting. There is a definite need to encourage conquerors to share their experience among patients who are undergoing treatment,” Dr. Pavan Gorukanti, Director of Yashoda Hospitals, said.

In the meet, specialists highlighted latest advances in blood cancer research and treatment. “Early detection of blood cancer can significantly improve the chances of complete cure and provide hope for a better tomorrow. Majority blood cancers today in 2023 are curable with most advanced treatment options like modern chemotherapy, immunotherapy, bone marrow transplant etc. In fact, these treatments have undergone paradigm shift over last few decades in a way that these treatment are now more effective and less toxic, Dr Ganesh, Lead Hemato-Oncologist said.