Yashoda Hospitals launches Speciality Precision Lung Clinics in Hyderabad

A wide variety of exposures (pigeons, smoke, industrial dust, and farm dust) could lead to ILD and it is a disease which is increasingly being identified.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:08 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Hyderabad: Diseases affecting the respiratory system were on the rise in India, and world over. Some of the common diseases affecting the respiratory system happen to be asthma, COPD, interstitial lung diseases and bronchiectasis.

Launching the Speciality Precision Lung Clinics at Hitec City by Yashoda Hospitals here on Thursday, Dr. Pavan Gorukanti, Director of Yashoda Hospitals, said a wide variety of exposures (pigeons, smoke, industrial dust, and farm dust) could lead to ILD and it is a disease which is increasingly being identified. “If diagnosed late, ILD is also an incurable disease, and this is now the most common indication for lung transplantation in India,” he said.

The Department of Pulmonary Medicine, Yashoda Hospitals, Hitec City, Senior Pulmonologist Dr.V.Nagarjuna Maturu, has introduced speciality clinics dedicated to manage these patients. Each clinic caters to a specific disease and is run once a week – severe asthma clinics (every Thursday), ILD clinic (every Friday), COPD clinic (every Wednesday) and bronchiectasis clinic (every Tuesday).

To increase awareness about the concept of precision therapy/phenotype guided therapy for pulmonary diseases, Dr. Nagarjuna Maturu organised a CME programme which was attended by over 200 doctors from across the state, a press release said.