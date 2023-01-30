Hyderabad: ‘BRANCUS -2023’ to debate on advances in pulmonology

Published Date - 12:24 AM, Mon - 30 January 23

Health Minister T Harish Rao addressing the gathering after inaugurating the third edition of ‘BRANCUS -2023 on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Over 2,000 pulmonology doctors from across the country, 40 international and 120 national faculty participated in the third edition of ‘BRANCUS -2023’, the two-day international interventional pulmonology conference and live workshop, organized by Yashoda Hospitals on Sunday.

The global conference, which was inaugurated by State Health Minister T Harish Rao will feature discussions on advanced medical practices and training programmes aimed at diagnosing and treating specific diseases as well as training programmes for senior interventional pulmonologists.

On the occasion, Yashoda Group Hospitals Managing Director Dr G S Rao said the hospital specialists employed innovative practitioner’s introduction to Bronchial Thermoplasty and Interventional Bronchoscopic Thermal Vapor Absolution – (VVA) for the treatment of many lung diseases, from chronic plague asthma to the current coronavirus.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Pavan Gorukanti, Director, Yashoda Hospitals, praised the efforts of physicians especially pulmonologists who risked their lives to treat Covid patients. Dr Pavan, who himself is a pulmonologist, highlighted new training methods being implemented in Yashoda Hospitals and pointed out that nine state-of-the-art medical facilities such as artificial intelligence software, navigation bronchoscopy, and radial EBUS were being made available to detect lung cancers at an early stage.