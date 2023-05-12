Hyderabad: Body of man chopped into pieces found at Langar Houz

After locals found the body of the murdered man, cut into several pieces and dumped near the Langer Houz Dargah, they alerted the police.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:14 AM, Fri - 12 May 23

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed for some time when the body of a man chopped into pieces and stuffed into bags was found at Langar Houz on Thursday night.

Some of those who discovered the body parts told the police that at least three persons had come to the place and dumped the bags before escaping.

Officials from the Langar Houz police reached the spot and with the help of the CCTV footage identified the suspects as Raju and Swaroopa, both siblings who are suspected to have chopped the body of their handicapped brother Ashok, after he died of cancer and disposed it off as they reportedly did not have money to perform last rites.

Efforts are on to nab the suspects.