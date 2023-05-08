Hyderabad braces for extreme heat; IMD issues yellow alert

The temperatures are likely to soar again and hover at around 40 degree Celsius in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

In view of soaring temperatures in the city, the demand for air coolers have been considerably increasing. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: After experiencing unseasonal rains and cool weather conditions for nearly a fortnight during summer, it’s time for people in Hyderabad to brace for heat wave-like conditions. On Monday, the India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H) issued a yellow alert for the next few days with a forecast that the maximum temperatures will rise to 40 degrees Celsius.

The recent spell of cool weather conditions due to unseasonal rains is expected to end in the next few days. The temperatures are likely to soar again and hover at around 40 degree Celsius, which is usually the case in the month of May.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has come up with a forecast of very light rain in isolated areas of the city until Wednesday. However, the TSDPS forecast is unlikely to make a significant difference to the overall heat wave like conditions. Other districts in Telangana where temperatures are expected to cross 40 degree Celsius, include Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Suryapet, Adilabad, Kamareddy, Nirmal, and Mulugu all set to witness temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius.