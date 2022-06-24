Hyderabad: Brain-dead teacher’s organs donated

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:06 PM, Fri - 24 June 22

File Photo of Jeevandan Organ donor Vijaya Lakshmi.

Hyderabad: The family of Bashakarla Vijaya Lakshmi, a 45-year-old teacher and vice-principal of State-run Telangana Model School, who was declared brain-dead, has decided to donate her organs under State-run Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

Lakshmi, a resident of Yellareddy Colony in Hayathnagar, fell unconscious at her home on Tuesday and was rushed to a local hospital. Within a few hours, she was shifted to Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet, where a team of neurosurgeons, neuro-physicians and critical care specialists provided her with critical care for two days. Despite intensive treatment, the prognosis was poor and there was no improvement in her condition, forcing the doctors to declare her brain-dead on Thursday due to internal bleeding in the brain caused by an aneurysm.

The hospital authorities and Jeevandan volunteers conducted a series of grief counselling sessions with her family, including husband Jakkidi Narsimha Reddy, son Dinesh Reddy and daughter Mounika Reddy. The family consented to donate Lakshmi’s organs.

The surgeons at the hospital retrieved two kidneys, a liver and two corneas, and allotted them to needy patients based on the Jeevandan guidelines.