Hyderabad: BRAOU issues notification for PhD admissions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 AM, Sat - 15 April 23

Hyderabad: The Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) on Friday issued a notification for the PhD admissions entrance examination.

The university is offering PhD admissions in English, Hindi, Education, History, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Environmental Science programmes for the 2022-23 academic year.

The registration for the entrance test, to be conducted only in Hyderabad on May 20, can be done on braouonline.in on or before May 8. For further details, contact 040-23680411, 040-23680241 or call centre 18005990101.

