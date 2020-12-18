Hyderabad: Bridegroom, brother dance with daggers, held

A video of the bridegroom holding a dagger in one hand and a cigarette lighter in the shape of a pistol in the other went viral on social media on Friday morning

By | Published: 11:18 pm

Hyderabad: A bridegroom and his brother who danced holding daggers and a pistol-shaped lighter during a ‘baraat’ at Chandrayangutta have landed in trouble after a video of their dance went viral on social media.

According to the police, Ameer Shareef, the bridegroom and his brother Mohammed Shareef, residents of Mohammadia Hills under Chandrayangutta police station limits, were dancing in the wedding procession on Thursday night.

A video of the bridegroom holding a dagger in one hand and a cigarette lighter in the shape of a pistol in the other went viral on social media on Friday morning. “Zubair, a friend of Shareef, had brought the lighter-pistol and daggers.

Holding these in their hands, the brothers danced during the procession late on Thursday night after the marriage,” said M Majeed, ACP (Falaknuma). The Chandrayangutta police registered a suo motu case after the video came to their notice, and took them into custody. Efforts are on to nab Zubair who is absconding, the official said.

