Anjani Kumar participates in shooting competition

Inspiring youngsters, he fired precise shots in the 25M Pistol event. Over 200 competitors took part in multiple events including 10M Rifle/Open Sight Rifle, 25M Pistol, 50M Pistol, and 10M Pistol.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 June 2024, 11:30 PM

Hyderabad: Former Director General of Police, Telangana, and current Chairman of Road Safety Authority, Anjani Kumar on Saturday took part in the X Telangana State Shooting Competitions at the SATS Shooting Range in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

President of the Telangana Rifle Association Amit Sanghi said, “It is truly heartening to see the participation of our shooters. Their dedication and passion for the sport are commendable, and we look forward to witnessing even more exciting events in the days to come.”