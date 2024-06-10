Five held for attempting to kill a man

The victim and Manmohan Singh were having some small issues between them and Manmohan had decided to kill Surendar and planned the attack with the help of remaining suspects.

Hyderabad: The Mangalhat police on Monday arrested five persons who were allegedly involved in a murder attempt case and seized an axe from them.

Four others who are allegedly involved in the case remain absconding.

The arrested persons Manmohan Singh (45), Shanker Singh (26), Raju Singh (32), Pushpa Singh (27) and Kishan Singh (28) along with Manish, Dhanraj, Anil and Chotu, all absconding, planned to kill one Surendar Singh alias Surru on Friday night and attacked him brutally with an intention to kill him, said ACP Goshamahal, K Venkat Reddy.

Among them Chotu and Anil were booked for passing information about the movements of Surendar, to Manmohan which helped him in planning and executing the attack on the victim, the ACP added.

The police are making efforts to nab the four persons who are absconding.