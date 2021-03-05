Hyderabad: Burglars from UP get 2-year jail

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat appreciated the investigation officer and his team for their efforts in securing the conviction

By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: Two burglars from Uttar Pradesh involved in several cases here were sentenced to two years of imprisonment by a local court on Thursday. The court also imposed fines on each of them. The two, Rituraj Singh and G Prasad Sen, who were arrested in different cases landed in Jabalpur district prison, where they became close friends. There, they plotted to commit burglaries in Hyderabad.

After being released from jail, they came to the city in January 2020 and by staying in Boduppal, committed 14 burglaries. They were arrested by the Medipally police in August. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat appreciated the investigation officer and his team for their efforts in securing the conviction.

