Hyderabad: Businessman hangs self at Tappachabutra

Published: 11:48 pm

Hyderabad: A businessman hanged himself to death at his house in Tappachabutra due to family issues on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police, the man identified as Shaik Akram (32) lived along with his family at Jhirra area under Tappachabutra police station limits. On Tuesday afternoon, when no one was there in the house Akram hanged himself to the ceiling fan.

Alerted by the family members, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary and registered a case. The police are investigating into the version of the family members that Akram was facing some personal issues and might have hanged himself due to them.

