Hyderabad: Businessman missing from Meerpet

By | Published: 7:08 pm

Hyderabad: A businessman from Meerpet went missing after going out of his house on some work, two days ago, the police said on Sunday.

The missing person identified as Siddeshwar (35) lived along with his family at Mallapur village under Meerpet police station limits. On Friday, he went on some work and did not return. The family came to know that in the evening Siddeshwar gave his tiffin box and vehicle to his friend asking him to hand it over to his family.

As he did not return home, the family approached the police on Saturday. The police booked a case as a man missing and started efforts to trace him.