Hyderabad: Businessman murdered near police station in Kalapathar

By IANS Updated On - 19 June 2024, 10:21 AM

Hyderabad: A businessman was murdered in full public view about 100 meters away from a police station in the Kalapathar area of the old city on Tuesday night.

Samad Bin Shimlan (40) was with his friend Khalid when some persons chased and attacked them indiscriminately leading to multiple injuries to Samad. He died on the spot due to the bleeding wounds inflicted on him with knives and daggers, said an official of Shahalibanda police station.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary.

The injured person Khalid was shifted to hospital for treatment. The police registered a case and are investigating.