Hyderabad: Man murders wife over family dispute in Tukaramgate

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 June 2024, 10:22 AM

Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man murdered his wife at their house in Tukaramgate in Secunderabad following a row over family issues on Tuesday night.

Lakshman was married to the victim Roja and the couple have three children. Roja worked at an apparel store while Lakshman does not do any work and would idle around.

On Tuesday Lakshman, came home in inebriated condition and picked up a quarrel with his wife. He later attacked her repeatedly with a knife leading to the death of the woman, said Inspector Tukaramgate, Anjaneyulu.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem examination to hospital. The police said Lakshman suspected the fidelity of his wife and often picked up quarrel with her. The police are on lookout for Lakshman, who is absconding.