Hyderabad: Businessman robbed of Rs 2 crore

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:45 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

Hyderabad: A businessman was robbed of huge cash by miscreants at Vanasthalipuram on Friday night.

The man Venkat Reddy collected the cash from a bar and a few liquor shops and was proceeding when unidentified persons way laid and after threatening him snatched away the cash at Vanasthalipuram cross roads.

According to reports, the miscreants snatched away Rs 2 crores from him.

Police suspect some persons known to Reddy might be involved.

Police teams are searching for offenders.