Undertrial prisoner dies of cardiac arrest in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:19 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

Representational Image.

Nirmal: An undertrial prisoner of a sub jail died of cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at a hospital here on Saturday.

Nirmal Sub-Jail Superintendent Ch Chiranjeevi said Satheesh (27), a resident of Peechara village in Laxmanachanda, was in jail in connection with an electrocution case registered in Laxmanachanda police station on December 24.

Satheesh had a cardiac arrest at around 2 am and was shifted to a hospital in Nirmal. He died while under treatment at 4.30 am. The body was shifted to Nirmal district headquarters hospital for post-mortem. It will be handed over to family members of the prisoner by evening.