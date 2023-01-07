| Hyderabad Six Chain Snatching Cases In Two Hours Keeps Cops On Toes

Two chain snatchings were reported at Uppal and one each at Nacharam, Chikalguda, Ramgopalpet and Osmania University.

Hyderabad: The police in the tri commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda went on high alert after six cases of chain snatching were reported on Saturday morning within a span on two hours.

The police suspect an interstate gang from Delhi was behind the offences and used stolen motorcycles. The police are maintaining a vigil at all railway stations and the RGI Airport suspecting the gang members might attempt to escape from the city.

Special teams are making efforts to identify and nab the gang members.