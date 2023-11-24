KTR rides Hyderabad Metro to connect with public

During the commuting, he chatted with the passengers who clearly were surprised and excited to find Rao in the metro.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:43 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

KTR takes ride in Hyderabad Metro to connect with people (Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: In a move aimed at fostering direct engagement with the people, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao stepped onto the Hyderabad Metro on Friday as part of his ongoing election campaign activities.

KTR, who has been campaigning for the upcoming elections, took a trip from Raidurgam Metro station to Begumpet Metro Station, utilizing the time to connect and converse with the city’s young population.

Departing from the traditional political approach, his recent endeavors have involved spontaneous visits to various popular local spots. Over the past few days, Rama Rao has been witnessed traversing well-known landmarks and establishments across the city in an effort to engage with citizens in a more personal and informal manner.

He visited a few iconic locations, including the Famous Ice Cream parlor at Moazzam Jahi market, Shadab Biryani establishment, and the renowned Cafe Niloufer.

As the election date draws nearer, Rama Rao’s campaigning methods continue to draw attention for their departure from conventional political strategies.