Hyderabad: Case booked against unknown persons for writing provocative comments on shutters of a shop

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:08 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

Hyderabad: The Chaderghat police registered a case against unknown persons for allegedly writing provocative comments on the shutters of a shop at Saidabad.

The local police patrol personnel at Akbarbagh noticed objectionable graffiti on the shutters of a shop and after doing some enquiry with the local people came to know that some unknown persons had written using black paint, police officials said.

Based on a complaint made by a police constable, the Chaderghat police registered a case under different Sections of the IPC and are investigation.

A police official on condition of anonymity said that the slogans were written sometime back and came to the notice of the patrol persons on Saturday following which a complaint was made.