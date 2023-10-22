New Mexico University spot admission drive in Hyderabad on Monday

In its attempts to extend educational opportunities in the United States, the New Mexico State University (NMSU), United States is hosting spot admission drive in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:51 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

Officials from New Mexico University to conduct spot admissions here on October 23

Hyderabad: In its attempts to extend educational opportunities in the United States, the New Mexico State University (NMSU), United States is hosting spot admission drive in Hyderabad from 10 am to 6 pm on Monday, October 23.

Four dedicated delegates from the university will be in attendance, ready to engage with students and their parents, answering questions and providing invaluable insights into the academic possibilities at NMSU, according to a press release.

The NMSU officials in attendance during the spot admission drive, which is being organised in collaboration with the local partner Get2Uni.com, include Ammu Devasthali Chair, NMSU board, Dr. Sherry Goldman, Chancellor, NMSU Global, Lesly Cervantes, Chief of Staff, and Dr. Laxmi Reddy, Dean of the College of Engineering.

The NMSU is offering over 70 exclusive undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate programs in across a wide spectrum of disciplines, including agriculture, management, biology, biomedical sciences, liberal arts and sciences, psychology, engineering, computer science, data sciences, and more. The spot admission drive will be organised at Taj Deccan, Hyderabad.

For more information visit www.NMSU.edu , nmsu@get2uni.com or call 89574 98026.