Hyderabad: Case booked for threatening scribe

Few days ago, a vernacular YouTube news channel had aired an episode following which some threatening comments were posted

By | Published: 11:47 pm

Hyderabad: The Dabeerpura police on Saturday booked a case against an unidentified person on charges of threatening the editor and management of a vernacular YouTube news channel in the Old City.

Few days ago, the channel had aired an episode following which some threatening comments were posted. Following a complaint, a case of criminal intimidation was booked and being investigated, said N Satyanarayana, SHO Dabeerpura.

