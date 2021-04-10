Hyderabad: Case booked for threatening scribe

Hyderabad: The Dabeerpura police on Saturday booked a case against an unidentified person on charges of threatening the editor and management of a vernacular YouTube news channel in the Old City.
Few days ago, the channel had aired an episode following which some threatening comments were posted. Following a complaint, a case of criminal intimidation was booked and being investigated, said N Satyanarayana, SHO Dabeerpura.
