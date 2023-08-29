TS RERA introduces virtual hearing system

Applicants, who lodge complaints with TS Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TS-RERA) will no longer have to visit RERA office in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:04 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Applicants, who lodge complaints with TS Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TS-RERA) will no longer have to visit RERA office in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Applicants, who lodge complaints with TS Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TS-RERA) will no longer have to visit RERA office in Hyderabad for participating in the case hearing and they can do it virtually from their respective places.

TSRERA Chairman N Satyanarayana formally launched the Virtual Hearing System (VHS) here on Tuesday.

The idea was to make things convenient for applicants by utilizing technology. Earlier it was cumbersome for applicants to visit TS RERA office in Hyderabad travelling from different districts to participate in the case hearing, he said.

Applicants, especially those living in far off places and senior leaders, can now attend the case hearing virtually from their homes. The virtual hearing system was launched within 40 days of the formal formation of RERA, he explained.

Apart from making things convenient for the applicants, the virtual system would also aid in faster disposal of complaints. Generally, applicants and organizations take time or appeal to postpone hearing dates, citing different reasons. Now, under this system, case hearing can be expedited, which in turn would facilitate in faster disposal of cases.

Show Cause notices served

The TS RERA issued Show Cause notices to three organizations, which violated the RERA rules and sought an explanation within 15 days. Similar notices were issued to a few organizations last week.

Nani Developers, which has its office near Supraja Hospital on the Nagole Express Road, distributed pamphlets and brochures about its projects Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Country -3 at Aler and Yadadri. All this was being done without obtaining the mandatory RERA registration, he said.

Notices were issued to Arna Infra Developers, Prem Nagar, Khairatabad. The organization without RERA registration was distributing brochures about its project of selling open plots at Maheswaram.

Likewise, Assured Property Private Limited at Mallamma Express road, Karmanghat was selling open plots at its projects titled Aarambh and Aaranya at Chintapally on the Nagarjuna Sagar Highway and Amangal on the Srisailam Highway respectively.

The TSRERA Chairman N Satyanarayana warned the organizations to obtain RERA registration for their projects, failing which stringent action would be initiated against the managements.

Also Read TS RERA cautions general public not to purchase these properties in Chevella, Kistapur