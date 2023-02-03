Kothagudem: Scribe helps police to catch ganja smugglers at Yellandu

According to DSP Ramana Murthy the car driver Sagar, Shivaji and Rambabu of Solapur of Maharashtra bought ganja in Odisha and smuggling it to Maharashtra.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

Police seized 350 kg ganja at Yellandu in Kothagudem district on Friday.

Kothagudem: A scribe has helped police in nabbing three ganja smugglers who were transporting dry ganja worth Rs 21 lakh in a car at Yellandu in the district on Friday. It was said that based on a tip off that the smugglers were transporting ganja from Bhadrachalam to Hyderabad in a car, Khammam excise enforcement personnel conducted inspections at Bhadrachalam.

When they spotted the car its driver did not stop the car, hit the barricades and sped away. Then the enforcement personnel alerted excise personnel and police at Kothagudem, Yellandu and Tekulapalli. Upon learning that the smugglers were moving towards Yellandu town to go to Hyderabad, excise personnel tried to stop the car on the outskirts of the town. But the car driver hit an excise constable Baba injured him and drove into the town.

Also Read Ganja smugglers attack excise constable in Kothagudem

Later the car moving at high speed went out of control and hit an electric pole at LBS Nagar. A local scribe, Shaik Saleem who spotted the occupants of the car started running away after the incident, suspected something fishy, caught them and informed the local police. The police reached the spot, found 350 kg ganja, arrested the smugglers, seized the substance and the car. According to DSP Ramana Murthy the car driver Sagar, Shivaji and Rambabu of Solapur of Maharashtra bought ganja in Odisha and smuggling it to Maharashtra.