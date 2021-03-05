Hyderabad: CBIT’s cultural fest ‘SHRUTHI’ to go online

By | Published: 1:07 am

Hyderabad: The upcoming cultural and sports festival SHRUTHI-2021 of Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) will be held with the theme ‘Resurgence’.

The event will be held with the premise of the pandemic and continued neglect of planet earth forming the backdrop. The college with 24 clubs of technical, creative and innovative activity is blooming up after the lockdown and consistent opening up of the educational institutions in the city.

This mega fest is going online on TV channels, multiple YouTube channels including their official one, a press release said adding that, “Chaaya” the film club of CBIT is coming up with a film festival for pan Indian students’ community that would encourage them to “think planet” “think future” “think safety.”

