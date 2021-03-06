Hyderabad: CBIT’s SHRUTHI-2021 concludes

Warangal NIT director, Prof. NV Ramana Rao took part in the festival as the chief guest

Hyderabad: SHRUTHI-2021, a cultural and sports festival of Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) concluded here on Saturday. The event was held with the theme ‘Resurgence’.

National Institute of Technology-Warangal director Prof. NV Ramana Rao took part in the festival as the chief guest. Actor Allari Naresh and film story and screenplay writer Abburi Ravi also participated in the event.

During the event, CBIT president Dr. V Malakonda Reddy spoke about the progress institution has made and said the college would become the university.

Principal Dr. G Partha Saradhi Verma, Prof. Sreenivas Sarma and Student Association president Soudarthi Koustubh also spoke on the occasion.

