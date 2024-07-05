CBIT to hold Graduation Day on July 13

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 08:35 PM

Hyderabad: Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) will be celebrating its 4th Graduation Day, which will be held on July 13, 2024.

The graduation day marks a significant achievement for students, faculty, and staff, as honoring the hard work, dedication, and academic excellence of graduates. This year, we are excited to celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2020,2021,2022,2023 and 2024, who have demonstrated resilience, creativity, and commitment throughout their educational journey, the CBIT management in a statement on Friday said.

The CBIT, Principal, Prof C V Narasimhulu said that the ceremony will feature distinguished guests, inspiring speeches, and the presentation of degrees. “We are honored to have G.A. Srinivasa Murthy, Distinguished Scientist and Director, DRDL, Hyderabad, who will grace the occasion as Chief Guest and deliver the Graduation Day Address. Prof. M.Ramulu, Controller of Examinations, Osmania University and Aswathy Venugopal, Senior Director, Cognizant ,Bengaluru will also grace the occasion as Guest of Honor and deliver the Graduation Day Address,” he said.

The CBIT is inviting all graduates, their families, friends, and the broader community to join us in celebrating this joyous occasion. The event will also include a reception following the ceremony, providing an opportunity for graduates to celebrate with their loved ones and faculty members.