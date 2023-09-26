Hyderabad: CDS Anil Chauhan visits College of Air Warfare

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan urged the officers to continue to strive for excellence and uphold the ethos and credo of the armed forces

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:13 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) interacting with the officers undergoing the 47th Higher Air Command Course at the College of Air Warfare, Secunderabad.

Hyderabad: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan visited the College of Air Warfare (CAW) here on Tuesday.

During his visit, the CDS was briefed on various aspects of training conducted at the CAW. Later, he addressed officers undergoing the 47th Higher Air Command Course at CAW and spoke about the higher defence organisation, department of military affairs and national security. He urged the officers to continue to strive for excellence and uphold the ethos and credo of the armed forces.

