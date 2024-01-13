BJP politicizing consecration ceremony of Ram Temple: Srinivas Rao

Published Date - 13 January 2024

Warangal: CPI State Secretariat member Thakkallapalli Srinivas Rao accused the BJP of politicizing the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 to reap benefits in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a party workers meeting here on Saturday, Srinivas Rao alleged that the BJP was trying to play with people’s sentiments in the name of Ram Mandir. “BJP is chanting Ram to divert people’s attention from unemployment and other important issues,”he said.

Stating that the economic situation of the country was going from bad to worse, he said the Modi government, which had been in power for the last ten years, had only given impetus to corporate and investors and favoured affluent sections of the country.

On the other hand, he said the prices of petrol, diesel, gas and essential commodities have increased and a heavy burden has been placed on the poor, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who ignored public welfare during last ten years, was playing dramas to return to power, he said and asked people to teach BJP a lesson in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.